Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

