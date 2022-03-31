NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,672.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,518.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,977.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5,177.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

