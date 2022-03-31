Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.
OXY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 616,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
