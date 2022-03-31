Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

OXY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 616,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

