Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently:

3/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $69.00.

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $75.00.

3/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $52.00.

2/28/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

