Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.70 (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 932.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 948.76. The company has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20).
