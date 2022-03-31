Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.70 (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 932.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 948.76. The company has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

