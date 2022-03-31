Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.67. 9,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,255,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

