Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.50.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.63. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

