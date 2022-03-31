Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $311.32 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

