Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 11.8% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 108,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 63,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The stock has a market cap of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

