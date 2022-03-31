Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 11.8% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 108,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 63,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The stock has a market cap of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
Featured Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.