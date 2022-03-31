Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00275501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,331 coins and its circulating supply is 563,015 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

