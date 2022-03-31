Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.