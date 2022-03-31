OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 103,415 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)
