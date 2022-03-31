Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 59.90% and a negative net margin of 64.44%.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,771. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

