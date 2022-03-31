Origin Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $821,283.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $141.77 million and $821,283.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 142,771,923 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

