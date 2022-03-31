Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ORN stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

