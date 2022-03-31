Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches Market Cap of $289,396.33

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 311.7% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $289,396.33 and approximately $3,765.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.10 or 0.07210662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,230.79 or 1.00075011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.