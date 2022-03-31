Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.