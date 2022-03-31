Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

OTIC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

