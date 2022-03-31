Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE OUST opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Ouster has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $812.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

