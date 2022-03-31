Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.