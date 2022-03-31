Oxygen Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.22 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $731,940.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

