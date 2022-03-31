Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.58.
