Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PAFO remained flat at $$9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Pacifico Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

