Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,561,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

