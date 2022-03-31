Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Insider Michael John Dawson Acquires 15,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) insider Michael John Dawson bought 15,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,013. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

