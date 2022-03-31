Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $156.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

