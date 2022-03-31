Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.