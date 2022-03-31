Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 8,386 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.