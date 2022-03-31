Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $34,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crane by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

CR opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

