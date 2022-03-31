Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $83,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

