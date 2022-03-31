Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $165,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

