Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

