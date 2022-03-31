Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

