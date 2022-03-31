Parallel Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

