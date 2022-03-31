Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

DYNF stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

