Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.47 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

