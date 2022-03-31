Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

