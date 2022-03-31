Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

SEE stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

