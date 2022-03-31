Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

