PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PAVmed by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAVmed by 142.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

