Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

PAYX stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. Paychex has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

