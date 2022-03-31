Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $140.64 and last traded at $140.47, with a volume of 8782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

