Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 674.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 652.55. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.55), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,522.10).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.