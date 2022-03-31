PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PED opened at $1.38 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

