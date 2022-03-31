Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,172,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $110.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.