Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.45 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Peony has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and $107,924.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 176,145,973 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

