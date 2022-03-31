Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $890.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

