PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PKI opened at $178.49 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

