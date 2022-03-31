Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSH stock opened at GBX 2,995.61 ($39.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,728.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,827.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94).

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

