Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PSH stock opened at GBX 2,995.61 ($39.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,728.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,827.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94).
Pershing Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
