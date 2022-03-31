PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.47. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

