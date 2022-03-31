PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.47. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.